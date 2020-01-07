Indiana Twins Born In Different Decades After Mother Gives Birth On NYE

A pair of twins were reportedly born on a different day, month and even decade after their mother from Indiana went into labour on New Year's Eve. According to reports, Dawn Gilliam gave birth to Joslyn at 11:37pm on December 31, 2019, and then Jaxon at 12:07am on January 1, 2020. The babies were born at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Carmel and marked the last 2019 baby born and the first baby born in the new year at the Indiana hospital.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Dawn said that the twins weren't due until February 19 but they arrived early after she visited the hospital on New Year's Eve, concerned about their lack of movement. She further also informed that Joslyn weighed just four pounds 11 ounces, Jaxon weighed four pounds four ounces and both the babies are currently on feeding tubes and are doing very well. Father of twins, Jason Tello added that the couple had talked about how it would be great to have them both on different dates, but now the pair have different dates and different years which is a surprise for the couple.

The couple further told the media outlet that they are still overwhelmed and speechless as it has been a 'good ride' for them. Dawn Gilliam further added that she will continue as a stay-at-home mother in Pendleton and raise her 10-year-old, 5-year-old and now, the twins. Jason on the other hand had quit his job a couple of months ago to work on growing his own business that builds structures for the entertainment industry.

Babies born on New Year's day

While Joslyn and Jaxon mark the last and the first baby of the decade in Indiana, nearly 400,000 babies were reportedly born around the world on New Year's Day. According to UNICEF reports, Fiji in the Pacific most likely delivered 2020's, first baby. Out of 400,000 babies, it is also estimated that half of these births have taken place in eight countries - India (67,385), China (46,299), Nigeria (26,039), Pakistan (16,787), Indonesia (13,020), United States of America (10,452), Democratic Republic of Congo (10,247) and Ethiopia (8,493).

“The beginning of a new year and a new decade is an opportunity to reflect on our hopes and aspirations not only for our future, but the future of those who will come after us,” UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said. “As the calendar flips each January, we are reminded of all the possibility and potential of each child embarking on her or his life’s journey—if they are just given that chance.”

