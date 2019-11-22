Indiana University To Not Fire ‘sexist’ Professor, Releases Statement

One of the professors at Indiana University was accused of repeatedly posting racist, sexist and homophobic remarks on social media, which called for immediate action by the authorities. However, the University announced that the professor will not be fired upon his remarks and students have the choice to not attend his class or take up alternative courses.

Indiana University Business professor posted an inappropriate article

The students at Indiana University reported that one of the Business school professors is posting inappropriate remarks on social media which instigated concerns among the students. The university's executive vice president and provost, Lauren Robel said in a statement published on the website of the University that the views expressed by the professor Eric Rasmusen were “stunningly ignorant, more consistent with someone who lived in the 18th century than the 21st."

The controversial article

The agitation from the students came after the professor posted an article on Twitter titled, “Are Women Destroying Academia? Probably.” Maggie Hopkins who is an alumni of Indiana University criticized the professor for his article on Twitter.

“geniuses are overwhelmingly male because they combine outlier high IQ with moderately low Agreeableness and moderately low Conscientiousness.” https://t.co/cyfBX1ECSc — Eric Rasmusen (@erasmuse) November 7, 2019

University cannot fire the professor

In the statement, Robel wrote that the professor has conventional views including, “that women do not belong in the workplace, particularly not in academia and that he believes most women would prefer to have a boss than be one; he has used slurs in his posts about women.” She further added that the professor believes that gay students should not be permitted in academia and the blacks are always inferior in their intellect. She acknowledged the concerns of the students who experience differentiate in the classroom. However, she said that the University cannot terminate the professor for his personal opinions according to the First Amendment of the United States Constitution. She said that the students will be provided with alternative courses and no student will be forced to take his classes.

