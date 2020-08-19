Indians Advised To Return Home Amid Deepening Political Crisis In Mali: Ambassador

Indian Embassy in Mali has advised Indian nationals to return home immediately and stay vigilant of the evolving situation in the West African Nation. Indian Ambassador to Mali Anjani Kumar Sahay said that Embassy colleagues are safe and Indian nationals have been advised not to step out their homes amidst deepening political crisis.

"We asked colleagues to return to their homes at the first indication of disturbance. All embassy colleagues are safe. We have advised Indians to return home. We are in touch with the Indians, advised them to be vigilant and not step out from their homes," Sahay told ANI.

Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced his resignation on August 19 to “avoid bloodshed”, hours after he was detained by the military troops in a dramatic escalation of the growing unrest in the country. In a brief statement broadcasted on Mali’s national television, Keita said that the military intervention has left him with no choice but to resign since he does not wish to see bloodshed.

Military announced curfew

According to media reports, military officers involved in the mutiny announced borders closure and imposition of a curfew, prompting Indian Embassy to issue alerts. Sahay said that the mutiny occurred without any major violence, adding there is nothing to suggest that Indians in general or any other community are under attack. The embassy requested Indian nationals to stay at home and also provided a Helpline number to reach out in case of an emergency situation.

Members of Indian community in Mali are requested to stay at their homes in view of evolving situation in the country. In case of any need, they can contact Embassy’s Helpline number 00223-77253171. — India in Mali & Mauritania (@IndianEmbassyML) August 18, 2020

Mali has been witnessing a simmering public discontent against Keita after country’s top court overturned the results of disputed parliamentary elections. Earlier today, people in Bamako took to streets and surrounded the capital city's independence monument to protest against the government. The attempted mutiny by the Malian troops took place in Kati, at the same camp where a successful military rebellion was launched back in 2012.

