Indians In Canada Advised To Exercise Caution & Remain Vigilant Amid Rising Hate Crimes

In view of the sharp rise in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday cautioned Indian nationals and students from India in Canada. Following the reports of violence, the MEA and the Indian High Commission in Canada have taken up these incidents with Canadian authorities. The Ministry has also requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action.

"Amid the increasing incidences of crimes against Indian nationals in Canada, citizens and students from India and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant," MEA said in a statement.

In efforts to establish better connections with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency, the Indian nationals have been asked to register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in.

Advisory for Indian Nationals and Students from India in Canadahttps://t.co/dOrqyY7FgN pic.twitter.com/M0TDfTgvrG — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 23, 2022

BAPS Swaminarayan temple vandalised in Canada

In a shocking incident on September 15, the famous BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Toronto was defaced by elements supporting the formation of Khalistan. the incident was reported after a video recorded by the miscreants went viral on social media. According to the visuals, the anti-India graffiti of "Khalistan Zindabad" and "Hindustan Murdabad" was seen on the outer wall of the temple.

The High Commission of India in Ottawa condemned the incident and urged the authorities to launch a probe and punish the perpetrators. Taking to Twitter, the High Commission of India wrote, "We strongly condemn defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators."

We strongly condemn defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators. @MEAIndia @IndiainToronto @PIB_India @DDNewslive @CanadainIndia @cgivancouver — India in Canada (@HCI_Ottawa) September 15, 2022

Condemning the incident, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa while speaking exclusively to Republic TV said, "This is a very shameful incident. This creates hatred between two religions. Writing something like this at any religious place makes it clear that their intent is to instill poison and hate in people. It is a different matter as to who did this but it was carried out by Pakistan. This has been the thought process and modus operandi of ISI from the beginning. Indians there never support such things. There are some people like Gurpatwant Singh Pannu who are paid stooges of Pakistan. They take money from (Pakistan) and always do such things."