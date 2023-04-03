India's EAM S.Jaishankar Meets The Speaker Of Israeli Knesset Amir Ohana

Speaker of Israel's Knesset (parliament) Amir Ohana on Monday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the talks between the two leaders focused on bilateral ties in areas of connectivity, food security and renewable energy. Ohana is currently on a visit to India. It is the first-ever official visit to the country by a sitting speaker of the Knesset.

"Glad to welcome Israeli Knesset Speaker @AmirOhana and parliamentary delegation in South Block today. Discussed strengthening India-Israel ties and promoting cooperation in I2U2," Jaishankar said on Twitter.

Connectivity, renewables, food security, start-ups, tourism and culture can enrich our agenda. pic.twitter.com/KyzNhmk7Ja — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 3, 2023

"Connectivity, renewables, food security, start-ups, tourism and culture can enrich our agenda," he said. On his part, Ohana described the meeting as "productive".

"Thank you my dear friend Minister for External Affairs of India @DrSJaishankar. It was an important and productive meeting. I'm confident that our collaboration will enhance Israel-India relations for the benefit of both nations," he tweeted.