India's Envoy To UN Assures Support To Haiti; Calls For Dialogue Between Stakeholders

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti on Tuesday expressed the country’s support to Haiti. Addressing the United Nations Security Council briefing on Haiti, he said that India has been long associated with the Caribbean country and will continue to support it in times of crisis. Haiti has been battered by the gruelling coronavirus crisis, stalled election and surge in abduction and criminal activities.

Speaking at the international platform, the Indian diplomat called for negotiations between all the stakeholders. He expressed hope that the country’s leaders will engage constructively on pivotal matters including the drafting of a new constitution. Earlier in July, Haiti slipped into turmoil after the country’s President Jovenel Moïse was murdered and his wife Martine Moïse was wounded in a well-coordinated attack at their residence in the country's capital. In his address, Tirumurti also demanded support for Haiti from the UN and other international organisations.

Haiti asks for help

Tirumurti's remarks came hours after the Haitian envoy implored the UNSC to help to tackle gang violence and crime in the country. “It’s vital to take account of the new realities that the country is facing and that the mandate is adjusted accordingly,” Foreign Minister Claude Joseph told the council. Apart from gang violence, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake killed over 2,200 people and damaged or destroyed tens of thousands of homes in August.

US delegation visits Haiti

Earlier, US National Security Council (NSC) informed that Brian Nichols, assistant US Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, led an American team to Haiti, where officials discussed the country's security situation and the issue of repatriating migrants. According to NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne, the delegation arrived in Haiti on September 30 and met with representatives from Haitian civil society and political stakeholders, according to news agency Sputnik. He further stated that the delegation also met with Prime Minister Ariel Henry and foreign minister Claude Joseph to reaffirm US commitment to humane migrant repatriation, a desire for a complete and transparent investigation into President Moise's assassination, and a recognition that improving Haiti's security situation is critical to both Haiti and the US.

Image: AP/ambtstirumurti/Twitter