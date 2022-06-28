India's Envoy To US Unveils Books On PM Modi In Chicago; Lauds Efforts For Sikh Community

Indian spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, in the presence of Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India's Ambassador to the United States of America, launched two books at the 'Vishwa Sadbhavana' event organised by the NID Foundation in Chicago. The books launched include 'Heartfelt-The Legacy Of Faith' and 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery', both of them dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his equation with the Sikh community.

Recently, the NID Foundation organized the "Vishwa Sadbhavana" event to which various well-known dignitaries were invited. Apart from this, two books were released during the event; 'Modi @ 20: Dreams Meet Delivery' and 'Heartfelt: The Legacy of Faith'.

Experience the glimpses: pic.twitter.com/fvEhrob0PP — NID Foundation (@NID_Foundation) June 28, 2022

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged entire India to dream big and has shown the world that dreams can be achieved if pursued with determination and persistence," Mr. Sandhu said in a statement. Among the organisers of the event included the NID Foundation’s Chief Patron Satnam Singh Sandhu, businessman Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, and Indian Member of Parliament, Hans Raj Hans.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu hails PM Modi as a global leader

On the occasion of the Vishwa Sadbhavana event, the Ambassador of India to the US, H.E. Taranjit Singh Sandhu graced the event as the Chief Guest. Here are a few photos from the event. pic.twitter.com/3trmUeOIpe — NID Foundation (@NID_Foundation) June 27, 2022

During his address at the event, Ambassador Sandhu lauded PM Modi's "visionary approach" along with his leadership qualities which have established him as a global leader. "As the head of 1.4 billion citizens, our Prime Minister has encouraged each of us to dream big. In a real sense, he has gone on and has shown us that these dreams can be achieved if pursued with determination and persistence as seen in India's rise on the global map", the Ambassador said as per NID's official release. "Let us all continue to dream big and work passionately towards achieving those dreams," he exhorted the members of the Indian diaspora in the audience.

Always a pleasure to exchange views w elected representatives



Glad to catch up w Senator Ron Johnson @SenRonJohnson, Congressmen Bryan Stiel @RepBryanSteil & Glenn Grothman @RepGrothman and #Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos @SpeakerVos at Sadbhavana event in #Chicago pic.twitter.com/h3DSskitcC — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) June 27, 2022

The first of the two books, Heartfelt-The Legacy Of Faith, has been released by the NID foundation and is said to be a documentary of PM Modi's belief in the Sikh Gurus and their teachings as well as his efforts to provide justice, prosperity and recognition to the Sikh community. The second book Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery, on the other hand, which is written by oncologist Bharat Barai, explores the transformation of Gujarat and India in the last 20 years under PM Modi's governance.

Compensation to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, opening of the sacred Kartarpur Corridor after decades, and translation of Guru Nanak Bani in 15 other languages are some of PM Modi's contributions mentioned in the books.