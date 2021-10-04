India's Foreign Secy Meets Sri Lanka's PM; Discusses Boosting Multifaceted Partnership

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who is on four days tour to Sri Lanka, met Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on October 4, Monday. According to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the top diplomat discussed the ways to strengthen the multifaceted cooperation among the two neighbouring countries. Shringla is expected to meet Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and would review the bilateral ties between New Delhi and Colombo. Soon after the meeting between Shringla and Rajapaksa, the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka said both countries discussed consolidating the multifaceted India-Sri Lanka partnership.

"A short while back, I had a very productive meeting with His Excellency Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, an ardent friend of India and a steady source of support for the deepening of the India-Sri Lanka engagement," MEA released statement quoting FS Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Prime Minister also took the microblogging site and reiterated about meeting with Shringla. "The Government of Sri Lanka looks forward to working together with the Gov of India to strengthen our already strong bilateral relations to mutually benefit both nations," said Rajapaksa. Earlier today, the top Indian diplomat also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary at the official residence of the Prime Minister in Colombo. "Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary, which fell on 2nd October, Foreign Minister Prof. GL Peiris, Foreign Secretary Shringla, High Commissioner of India and other dignitaries garlanded the Gandhi bust at Temple trees," the Indian High Commission said.

Shringla visits Tamil dominated Jaffna region

Earlier on the second day of the tour, the Indian diplomat also visited Sri Lanka's Tamil-dominated Northern province and inspected Jaffna's Palaly airport. Shringla was briefed by executives on the construction work commenced with India's support. Apart from visiting Palaly airport, Shringla also visited the Cultural Centre that lies in the Northern province of the country and is built with Indian grant assistance. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Shringla also met a delegation of the main Tamil party, Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and discussed issues concerning the Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka's central tea plantations.

