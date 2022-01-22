India's Foreign Secy Says Texas Attack Shows International Terror Module Still Very Active

Counter-terrorism is another key area of cooperation between European partners and failing to launch adequate counter-actions can only "embolden" miscreants "towards more audacity," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday. Speaking at the virtually held symposium on Potential for Indo-European/German cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, he also referred to the recent incident in Texas, when a UK hostage-taker attacked a synagogue last Sunday. Such incidents showed the active threat from the international network of terror, "with its epicentre in India's neighbourhood," he added.

Shringla also recalled the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack in which Indian, German and other nationals had lost their lives. "the recent incident in Texas, United States, once again demonstrates that the international network of terror, with its epicentre in Indian neighbourhood, is very much active and has long-lasting implications," the FS noted. Stressing that the global threat from terrorism required and "unambiguous, undivided, effective and collective response," he quoted External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, saying: "there cannot be an exception or any justification for any act of terrorism, regardless of the motivation behind such acts."

"Just two days ago, India reiterated its position (on counter-terrorism) when it conveyed that an attack on innocent civilians and civilian infrastructure was completely unacceptable; would be in blatant violation of international law and against all civilized norms," the Foreign Secretary recalled.

The FS also looked forward to deepening India-Germany cooperation on matters that impinge on national security. He stressed that the strategic partners could discuss national and international interests through regular exchange of information, mutual capacity building effort, sharing of best practices, mutual legal assistance and cooperation in multilateral fora. Shringla also invited Germany to participate in the third "No Money for Terror" Conference to be held in 2022.

India notes threat posed by climate change in context of Indo-Pacific

India at the symposium welcomed Germany's decision to intensify engagement in the Indo-Pacific region and noted that the developments can have a direct bearing on European economies. Nevertheless, FS Shringla pointed out that there are several challenges in the context of the strategic trade routes in the Indo-Pacific, one of them being the threat posed by climate change. "Given the vulnerability of this region to natural, we could explore the cooperation in environmental protection, sustainable development, and disaster resilience," he stressed. Speaking of immediate response to the imminent climate change threats in the region, he emphasised that given the shared interests of Germany and India on climate action, both the nations could adopt a Green Partnership "with particular focus on green hydrogen and new and renewable technologies." This will help "contribute to meeting our own climate targets and facilitate a green and clean transition in... the region," he concluded adding that it is the joint vision of Berlin and New Delhi of a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

