India's Growth Will Help Neighbouring Nations, Indo-Pacific At Large: Ranil Wickremesignhe

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in a speech filled with gratitude, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India as he took to the podium on Friday for a joint address in New Delhi. Currently on his first visit to India since taking office, the leader lauded PM Modi for helping the nation make "great strides" in the world of technology, economy, and infrastructure.

"I have congratulated Prime Minister Modi on the great strides India continues to make under his leadership in economic infrastructure and technological progress in ensuring growth and prosperity for the people of India," he said, expressing the belief that India's growth will help neighbouring nations and the Indo-Pacific region at large.

Sri Lankan President thanks India for support

Wickremesinghe also expressed that Sri Lankans hold a deep appreciation for India, as the country came to their rescue during what was "undoubtedly the most challenging period in our modern history." He also revealed that he discussed with PM Modi the economic, social, and political challenges that have been deftly handled since the crisis.

Touching upon the aspect of connectivity, the President disclosed that Sri Lanka and India have agreed on a joint mission. "The thread of connectivity is woven through history," he said, adding that the recent recommencement of air travel between Chennai and Jaffna is a crucial step.

Wickremesinghe pushes for increased connectivity

Furthermore, Wickremesinghe showed interest in the consolidation of connectivity and further expansion in the aviation sector, highlighting the development of Palaly Airport. Wickremesinghe noted that India continues to serve as Sri Lankan tourism's top market, especially in the post-pandemic world.

He also teased the inception of a petroleum pipeline project from southern India to Sri Lanka, which will help ensure an affordable and seamless supply of energy resources. Going over dairy, animal husbandry, and education, Wickremesinghe concluded his address, thanking New Delhi once again for its invaluable support to Colombo in times of upheaval.