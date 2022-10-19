India's Impact On World Stage Increased With Donation Of Vaccines During COVID: UN Chief

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who is on a visit to India, asserted that India's impact on the international stage increased when India donated COVID-19 vaccines to nations who didn't receive them from the rich and developed nations. The UN chief stated that India is a partner of choice for the United Nations. It is to mention that the UN chief arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday.

"From your donations of equipements, medicine and vaccines at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, to your humanitarian assistance and development finance to Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, you are increasing your impact on the international stage. India is today a partner of choice of the United Nation," he said. The UN chief also praised India's contribution to UN peacekeeping efforts. "India is also the biggest provider of military and police personnel to UN missions, including the first all women UN police contingent to a peacekeeping mission. Over 2,00,000 Indian men and women have served in 49 peacekeeping missions since 1948, a remarkable contribution to peace in the world," Guterres added.

UN chief pays tribute to victims of 26/11 terror attacks

Earlier today, the UN chief paid respect to the memories of people who lost their lives in 26/11 attacks by visiting the Taj Hotel near Gateway of India. "Terror is absolute evil. There are no reasons, no pretext, no causes and no grievances that can justify terrorism. Terrorism is abolute evil and it has no place in today's world," the UN chief said. He added that he felt "deeply moved to be here where one of the brabaric terror acts in history took place where 166 people lost their lives. I want to pay tribute to the victims, they are heroes of all world and I want to express my deepest condolences to their family, to their friends, to the people of India, and to all those that are coming from other parts of the world that have lost their lives in Mumbai." Guterres will be meeting with Prime Minister Modi in Gujarat, where he will also be visiting the historical Modhera Sun Temple, which was recently visited by PM Modi.