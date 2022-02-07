India's Sputnik Light Approval A Step Forward In Bilateral Cooperation Against COVID: RDIF

India on Sunday authorised the use of Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19, marking a major step forward in bilateral cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow in fight against the pandemic, Russian Direct Investment Fund chief Kirill Dimitriev said in a statement. India joined the ranks with 30 other countries after the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) approved the single-dose Russia-made vaccine for restricted use. As per reports, the RDIF struck a deal with seven Indian pharma companies to manufacture a total of 1 billion Sputnik Light doses for export and use in India.

The arsenal shot is the ninth vaccine endorsed for restricted-use for adults by the DGCI. "This will further strengthen the nation's collective efforts to fight against the pandemic," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet on Sunday. The vaccine is "proven" to be safe and effective as a standalone shot and universal booster shot to vaccines of other producers to induce a stronger immune response compared to the two-dose regime, Dimitriev said.

"The authorisation of Sputnik Light in India is another major step in successful cooperation between Russia and India in the fight against COVID," RDIF CEO Kirill Dimitriev said in a statement.

Sputnik Light demonstrates 70% efficacy against infection by Delta variant

Developed by the Russian Gamaleya Center, the one-shot Sputnik Light is based on a human adenovirus vector platform. This means instructions are sent through a proxy and a harmless virus to trigger an immune reaction. The modified dosage is the same as component-1 of the two-dose Sputnik V, made by Russia, and used in India during the initial vaccination drive. So far, at least 12 lakh doses of Sputnik V have been rolled out. The apex healthcare body based in New Delhi approved the shot after an expert panel recommended DGCI for EUA to Sputnik Light. Following this, RDFI claimed that the shot provided around 70% efficacy against infection by Delta variant.

"Sputnik Light has proven to be safe and effective both as a standalone vaccine and a universal booster shot to vaccines of other producers, helping to induce stronger immune response as compared to two shots of the same vaccine. The heterologous boosting approach using Sputnik Light is the solution to increase efficacy and duration of other vaccines, including against Omicron variant," Dmitriev added.

The vaccine dose has also shown a twice higher degree of titers of virus-neutralising capacity to Omicron when compared to a double dose of Pfizer vaccine, a study conducted at Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases in Italy noted. Similar positive data was recovered after Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, a major partner of RDIF in India, concluded their clinical trials of Sputnik Light in India.

(Image: AP)