Indo-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline Progressing Well, May Be Inaugurated In 2022: Shringla

The Indo-Bangladesh friendship pipeline is progressing “very well” and could be inaugurated by next year, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday. While speaking at a special briefing on President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to Bangladesh, Shringla said that the friendship pipeline between the two nations is “very unique and significant”. It enables Bangladesh and India to integrate energy requirements, and there are a lot of plans on how to use the diesel that would be coming through the pipeline into Bangladesh, the Foreign Secretary added.

"Indo-Bangladesh friendship pipeline is a very, very unique and significant pipeline that enables us to integrate our energy requirements. This is this project is progressing very well. And I understand that we will be in a position to be inaugurated next year," Shringla said, as quoted by ANI.

"This aspect was discussed with the Bangladeshi side a few days ago and I think there was a lot of plans on how to use that diesel that would be coming through the pipeline into Bangladesh," he added.

Shringla further informed that President Kovind’s visit was not bilateral, but one to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence. The Foreign Secretary said that the “one-off visit” only focuses on commemorative activities. “We are not looking at this as a bilateral visit in which you touch base, politically, economically, culturally, socially," he said.

'Unique' India-Bangladesh relationship

Further, talking about China’s role in Bangladesh, the Indian diplomat went on to say that as far as the nation is concerned, India and Bangladesh are bound by ties of history, language, spirituality, culture. The ties between the two nations are “unique”, Shringla said. He also added that the relationship between Dhaka and New Delhi is “really generous” and the two don’t look at what relationships are there with other countries, especially when they are celebrating the “uniqueness of our own special relationship with Bangladesh”.

President Kovind is in Bangladesh to attend the 50th Victory Day celebrations of the country from December 15 to 17. He held talks with Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday in Dhaka. The Ministry of External Affairs apprised that Kovind and Hasina reviewed progress in the multifaceted and comprehensive bilateral ties.

(With inputs from ANI)