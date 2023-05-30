Indo-Canadian Gangster Shot Dead Outside Wedding Reception Venue In Vancouver

In a suspected case of gang conflict, a 28-year-old Indo-Canadian who was on the Canadian police's list of the most violent gangsters was shot dead at a wedding in Vancouver, Canada on Monday.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) did not release the identity of the victim, however, the Vancouver Sun, a local newspaper, identified the deceased as Amarpreet Samra, also known as Chucky, who was 28 years old. Vancouver Police issued a statement saying that "investigators believe this was a targeted shooting connected to the ongoing gang conflict."

The Vancouver Sun further stated that Amarpreet (Chucky) Samra was on the dance floor at Fraserview Banquet Hall with other wedding guests less than 30 minutes before he was shot on Fraser Street.

The Vancouver police issued a statement saying that the investigation in the case linked to the murder of a Punjab-origin Canadian is underway.

"Multiple 9-1-1 callers reported one man had been shot outside a South Vancouver banquet hall near Fraser Street and South East Marine Drive at 1:30 a.m. Patrol officers performed CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived, but he died from his injuries," the statement read.

Investigators believe that this shooting was a deliberate act motivated by the ongoing gang conflict. Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the Vancouver Police Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500, it further reads.

A warning about 11 males connected to extremely high levels of gang violence was issued by Canadian police in August 2022. Nine of the 11 people named in the alert were of Punjabi descent, including Amarpreet and his brother Ravinder.

According to the British Columbia Police, they were linked to numerous murders and shootings that occurred throughout the province.