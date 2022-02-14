Around 11 people have died after high waves swept away a group of people on a beach on Sunday in Indonesia’s East Java province. The incident took place even after authorities had issued warnings advising people to avoid the sea, AP reported citing officials. Java Budi Santosa, Head of Operation Unit of the Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency told Xinhua that the accident occurred at about 12:25 am (local time) on Sunday when people were conducting a traditional ritual at the Payangan beach in Jember district.

The 11 people who have died were part of a group of 24 people from several villages who participated in a local ritual. In the local ritual, people have to swim in the ocean on Saturday night, AP reported citing officials from the Surabaya Search and Rescue Agency. The 13 survivors including a 2-year-old girl at the Payangan beach in Jember district were undergoing treatment at a health clinic. The authorities had recovered the last victim on Sunday afternoon.

Locals warned people to not go into sea

Chief rescuer, I Wayan Suyatna told The Associated Press that the local residents had warned them not to go into the sea due to the big waves. The people did not listen to the advice of people and went ahead with their plan. Suyatna added that a group of 23 people were dragged by a sudden wave. Furthermore, Indonesia's weather agency has warned of extreme weather and high waves likely in several regions, which includes East Java province.

Survivors undergoing treatment at health center

Jember Police Chief Hery Purnomo told TVOne that the victims were swept by the waves at Payangan beach, Ambulu. The bodies were found about one kilometre from the location where the sea ritual was being held. As per the news report, survivors of the sea bathing ritual at Payangan Beach, Jember, East Java are undergoing treatment at the Ambulu Health Center and another survivor was referred to Doctor Soebandi Hospital, as his condition required more intensive treatment. Hery Purnomo further informed that the police will examine witnesses, especially survivors to investigate the background of the ritual and further assess the indication of a crime.

