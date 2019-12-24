Indonesia: 24 Dead, 13 Injured After Bus Plunges Into Ravine

A bus accident that took place in the southern part of Sumatra island reportedly killed 24 passengers and left 13 others injured. According to international media reports, the bus was carrying dozens of passengers when it plunged into 150 metres ravine in South Sumatra province just before midnight on December 23. The bus was reportedly owned by Sriwijaya company and was travelling in Dempo Tengah District in Sumatra's Pagar Alam City.

Pagar Alam police spokesman Dolly Gumara while speaking to a local media outlet said that it crashed into the concrete road barrier before plunging into the ravine. He further added that some people are still trapped inside the bus, however, no other vehicle was involved. Search and rescue team have been reportedly deployed to look for victims. Gumara also said that the injured people were immediately taken to Pagaralam's Basemah Hospital. The accident took place in a remote and steep area, therefore, it hampered the efforts to rescue the victims, Gumara added.

READ: Indonesia: 3 Students Found Dead Inside Heavily Flooded Cave, 5 Others Rescued

According to reports, the bus left Bengkulu province with approximately 27 passengers. Some survivors reportedly told the police officials that there were around 50 people on board when the incident took place. Gumara believes that some passengers were probably added along the way so there is a possibility some more people are still missing in the river. The police authorities said that the cause of the accident is still being investigated.

READ: Gunmen Attack Plane In Indonesia's Papua, No Casualties

Accident-prone area

Road accidents are very common in Indonesia due to its poor safety standards and infrastructure in most of the rural areas. According to international media reports, back in the month of September, at least 21 people died when a bus plunged into a ravine in West Java's Sukabumi region. In another reported incident, several months earlier, a dozen of people were killed and several others were left injured when a passenger tried to wrest control of a bus steering wheen following an argument with the driver on the same toll road in West Java. The bus was reportedly smashed into two cars and caused a truck to roll.

READ: Korowai: A Look Indonesia's Tribe Known For Practicing Cannibalism, Witchcraft

READ: Indonesia: Swine Fever Outbreak Kills 30,000 Pigs, Fear Rises In Australia