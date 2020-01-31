Indonesia: Authorities Offer Reward To Remove Tyre Off Crocodile's Neck

The Indonesian authorities are now offering a reward to any person who can rescue a saltwater crocodile with a motorcycle tyre stuck around its neck and survive. The 13-foot reptile was spotted at Palu, the capital of Central Sulawesi, and has had a tyre stuck in its neck for quite long. For several years, local conservation authorities have tried their best but have failed to find a way to untangle the croc.

Recntly a video surfaced on the internet where the reptile can be seen gasping for air. The video had sparked worries that the tyre was choking the beast to death. After the most recent sighting of the crocodile, the governor of the province instructed his resource-strapped conservation agency to figure a way out that puts an end to years of failure. Hence, the idea of the contest was born

The agency offered few details on the reward, or how some outsiders could pull off the task. The agency's chief has reportedly said that cash for the rescuer will come out of his own pocket. He also issued a warning that they were not calling on amateurs to hunt down the reptile, but are looking for people with a background in wildlife rescue and a sense of conservation. Hasmuni Hasmar, head of the Central Sulawesi Natural Resources Conservation Agency also said that the officials are asking general public to remain away from the reptile's habitat and refrain from disturbing it.

While in Indonesia authorities are trying to save a crocodile for years and preserve its habitat, a crocodile was found relaxing in a pool at former England cricket Kevin Peterson's home. Peterson even posted a picture of the entire scene which went viral as he asked his followers what they would do in a situation like that. One internet user commented, “Move house and leave everything behind”. In another hilarious comment, a netizen wrote, “Push the wife in, see if it's alive”. A user was shocked to see the giant crocodile in a pool and wrote, “What the holy croc??!!”, while another suggested having a beer with the animal.

