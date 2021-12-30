Indonesia Decides To Permit Landing Of Stranded Boat Carrying Rohingya Refugees

Indonesian authorities have announced allowing the boat carrying 120 Rohingya refugees to land, according to AP. The authorities have taken the decision as the people on board the boat were facing severe conditions. The development has been confirmed by the head of the refugee task force at the Coordinating Ministry for Political Law and Security.

Armed Wijaya, who heads a refugee task force at the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Law and Security, in a statement informed, “The Indonesian government has decided, in the name of humanity, to accommodate the Rohingya refugees currently adrift at sea near Bireuen district." The decision comes after the local authorities had announced that after the boat was repaired, it would be sent to Malaysia. The authorities had intended to push back the boat into the international waters even after the United Nations Refugee Agency's calls to allow them to disembark after being adrift for days off the country’s northernmost province of Aceh.

The boat includes 60 women, 51 children & 9 men

Badruddin Yunus, the leader of the local tribal fishing community has revealed that the boat carrying 120 Rohingya refugees was spotted by local fishermen on Sunday, about 60 miles off the coast of Bireuen. Yunus mentioned that the people on board the boat have been given food, water and clothes. Badruddin Yunus further added that the passengers include 60 women, 51 children and nine men.

UNHCR had urged Indonesia to allow landing

The UNHCR in a press release on Tuesday, 28 December, had expressed concern for the safety and lives of the people who were on board the boat. The UNHCR stated that the vessel is reportedly leaking and has a damaged engine and continues to float in the sea. In the press release, the UN refugee agency urged the Indonesian government to permit “safe disembarkation immediately”.

More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar and gone to refugee camps in Bangladesh since 2017. The Rohingya Muslims reportedly started fleeing Myanmar after the country’s armed forces had started a clearance operation in retaliation to rebel group attacks. The Rohingya refugees have been trying to flee the crowded camps in Bangladesh and travel by sea to Muslim majority countries.

(Inputs from AP)