Indonesia: DNA Of Young Woman Who Lived 7,200 Years Ago Discovered On Country Island

Indonesia Archaeologists have discovered the remains of a teenage girl who died 7200 years ago. Interestingly, the girl has been named Besse, and the ancient DNA belonging to her was found at Leang Panninge cave on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, back in 2015, buried in a fetal position in a limestone cave. According to study reports published in the journal Nature, the DNA found in the skull suggests that the young woman had some ancestral relations with New Guineans and Aboriginal Australians, as well as extinct species of ancient humans.

DNA of a teenage girl from 7200 years ago discovered by Indonesian scientists

According to the lead author of the study, Adam Brumm, who is an archaeologist at Griffith University in Brisbane, termed this as a "rare finding". Brumm asserted that the structure of the skeleton confirmed that she was a young age woman and might have belonged to the Toalean people. Toaleans were hunter-gatherers who lived on the island before Neolithic farmers from mainland Asia, "Austronesians", who existed in Indonesia around 3500 years ago. Researchers have confirmed that the Toaleans were the first modern humans who entered Wallacea around 65000 years ago or more, and they were the ancestors of Aboriginal Australians and Papuans. Speaking of the Wallacea, it is a gateway through which Toleans had traveled. However, very few human remains have been discovered there.

What did the researchers observe?

With the woman's DNA, the researchers observed that the ancestors of Bessé were among the first people to reach Wallacea, who remained in Sulawesi instead of island hopping to Sahul. However, the researchers also revealed that the origin, whereabouts, and reach of these ancestral humans are not fully revealed, and there is more study that will need to be done in this direction. More ancient human DNA samples and pre-Neolithic fossils from Wallacea are required to draw any direct conclusion. There is still research that needs to be done in this direction, claimed scientists. Meanwhile, the researchers are initiating a new project that will explore the Toalean world in vivid detail, the finds of Besse will help the researchers to find more about the development of this unique culture.



