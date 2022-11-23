Indonesia Earthquake Death Toll Surges To Over 260, 151 People Are Still Missing

As the devastating earthquake hit Java, Indonesia on Monday, more remains were discovered beneath the crumbling structures on Tuesday and the death toll from this natural calamity has jumped to 268 with 151 people still missing. According to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency’s chief Suharyanto, the 5.6 magnitudes of the earthquake that struck on Monday afternoon in the city of Cianjur wounded an additional 1,083 people.

Furthermore, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the 5.6-magnitude earthquake shook the Cianjur district of West Java around 1:21 p.m. (local time) on Monday at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). This caused buildings to fall when school lessons were in session.

Notably, the rescuers were unable to transport excavators and other heavy equipment to the remote region to assist dig out survivors until Tuesday due to blocked roads and destroyed bridges. In the afternoon of November 21, a tremor in Cianjur in the nation's most populous province of West Java drove panicked locals to run into the streets, some of whom were drenched in blood and debris.

While talking about the experience, one woman told the Associated Press, when the quake struck her Cianjur house, it "started shaking like it was dancing." The woman, who only revealed her first name as Partinem, said, "I was crying and immediately grabbed my husband and children". Shortly after she and her family fled the house, it collapsed. Looking over the heap of concrete and wood debris, she continued, "If I didn't pull them out, we might have also been victims".’

According to BNPB Major General Suharyanto on Tuesday, over 22,000 houses were demolished and more than 58,000 people were forced to flee their homes. Authorities said that more than 300 individuals received critical injuries in addition to the dead, and at least 600 more were harmed less severely.

Additionally, west Java's governor, Ridwan Kamil, told the media on Monday that "The majority of those who died were children," and that the death toll was sure to rise further. According to the humanitarian organisation Save the Children, which claimed that over 50 schools had been affected, the strong earthquakes pulled kids out of their classrooms.

In the meantime, Indonesia President Joko Widodo, who visited the earthquake-affected districts on Tuesday, said that the government would offer owners of severely damaged homes compensation of up to $3,200 each.

After visiting survivors in camps on a soccer field, he stated, "On behalf of myself and on behalf of the government, I would like to express my deep condolences to the victims and their families in this Cianjur earthquake." He even promised to reconstruct the infrastructure, especially the critical bridge that connects Cianjur to neighboring cities.

Due to the fact that 25 aftershocks were registered in the first two hours following the deadly earthquake, Indonesia's agency of meteorology, the BMKG, issued a warning about the risk of landslides, particularly in the case of heavy rain.

