Indonesia: Earthquake Of Magnitude Of 4.8 Hits Bali, 3 Killed And Several Injured

An earthquake measuring a magnitude of 4.8 has destroyed residences on Indonesia's tourist island of Bali early Saturday morning. As a consequence of the tremor, three people were killed, while, seven others were injured, with one individual trapped under the debris of a structure. According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, the quake's epicenter was 8 km northwest of Karangasem district, with a depth of 10 km, occurred around 3:18 a.m. (Local Time), whereas, the U.S. Geological Survey revealed that the seismic activity was centered 62 kms northeast of Singaraja, a Bali port town.

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency also informed that the vibrations were felt as far as adjacent Lombok Island. The agency also said that the shock did not trigger any tsunami alert. As per AP, after the 4.8 magnitude earthquake, another earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 shook the island, with a depth of 282 kms, which was a fairly deep tremor. People were fleeing outside in fear after the most recent tremor.

The earthquakes took place when the COVID cases are decreasing and the island was preparing to reopen to visitors.

Officials reported the consequences of the Earthquake in Bali

The chief of the Disaster Management Agency of Bali Province's Operational Unit, Gede Adhi Tiana Putra, informed Xinhua that two persons have been killed, one in the Bangli District, while, the other one was removed from the wreckage in Karangasem district. He went on to say that seven individuals were being hospitalised and treated at a local health centre for fractured bones after being smashed against the concrete of the buildings. He further claims that the earthquake has also prompted a landslide.

The quake destroyed many residences, with most of the damage occurring in the Bangli area. The island's Search and Rescue Agency's chief, Gede Darmada, stated that the agency was still gathering information on devastation and casualties, AP reported. Landslides in a mountainous area which were sparked by the earthquake, are blocking off access to nearly three communities, he addded.

Furthermore, in Karangasem, the region nearest to the epicentre, houses and temples collapsed, killing a 3-year-old child who was struck by falling debris, Darmada added. Residences and government buildings were destroyed in the villages of Trunyan and Kintamani, a famous tourist attraction region with a beautiful lake.

Indonesia often experiences these earthquakes due to its location. In January, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck in January, killing nearly 105 people and injuring over 6,500 others. It uprooted over 92,000 residents in West Sulawesi province's Mamuju and Majene districts.

(Image: AP)