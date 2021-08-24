Indonesia Ex-minister Juliari Batubara Sentenced To 12-year Jail Term Over COVID Aid Fraud

Indonesia's former Social Affairs Minister Juliari Peter Batubara was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday, August 24, after he was found guilty of bribery related to the government’s distribution of Coronavirus aid. According to a report by the Associated Press, he was arrested in December after he presented himself to the Corruption Eradication Commission. His arrest came after the commission foiled an attempt to hand over seven suitcases containing an amount of USD 1.3 million in cash to ministry officials.

His arrest also led to his dismissal from the cabinet by President Joko Widodo. Presiding judge Muhammad Damis ruled Batubara guilty of abusing his power and sentenced a jail term of 12 years. The judge also ordered the defendant to pay a 500 million rupiah ($34,690) fine and said he would be subject to another six months of imprisonment if he fails to pay.

Batubara is the second minister to be arrested on corruption charges

While delivering the verdict, Damis said, "The defendant has legally and convincingly been proven guilty of corruption. He deserves the punishment as the crime was committed at a time of COVID-19 pandemic hardship."

Batubara, a former politician with the governing Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, accepted the cash from two contractors who were hired to supply food packages for poor families affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. It should be mentioned here that before Batubara, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Edhy Prabowo was also arrested in connection with graft in December. He was arrested on suspicion of taking bribes and allegedly using the money for a luxury shopping spree in the United States.

Indonesia reeling under COVID-19 crisis

The arrest of two cabinet ministers back to back drew a widespread public outcry as Indonesia struggles to combat corruption and tackle the profound health and economic impact of the coronavirus. Two other cabinet ministers, including Batubara’s predecessor, were also sentenced to prison in corruption cases. The cases have tarnished President Widodo’s credibility who vowed not to protect corrupt officials who are involved in looting people's money.

It is pertinent to mention here that graft is one of the biggest problems in Indonesia, where politicians are often regarded as the most corrupt. The country's COVID-19 situation still remains fragile as it has reported more than 3.9 million cases, including 1,26,372 deaths, the largest tally in Southeast Asia.

(Image Credit: AP)