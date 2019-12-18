Indonesia Faces Backlash Over Proposal To Remove Lobster Export Ban

The Indonesian government has been facing backlash after its proposal to remove the ban on exporting baby lobsters citing support to livelihoods. Indonesia’s new fisheries minister Edhy Prabowo, appointed in October by President Joko Widodo, has proposed the removal of cap of exports of baby lobsters to discourage smuggling.

Former fisheries minister Susi Pudjiastuti, known for blowing up 556 foreign boats caught illegally fishing, implemented a ban in 2016 in order to conserve the lobster population. She posted a video on Twitter in which she defended her policy and explained the importance of not exploiting the crustacean. “If we don’t care and we don’t stop the catching of our lobster seeds, we will only enrich Vietnam and Indonesia will never see any more lobsters in our ocean,” said Pudjiastuti the video.

'Lack of infrastructure to grow lobsters'

Prabowo claimed that there is currently a lack of infrastructure to grow lobsters in Indonesia and ended up comparing the export policy of lobster seeds with nickel. He said that Indonesia needs to develop own infrastructure for lobster seeds and until then a quota for exports should be allowed. He said that the principle of lobster seed export policy is in line with the nickel export cap in 2016 until the end of this year.

Pudjiastuti lambasted the fisheries minister saying lobster is a renewable natural resource, which can continue to exist if they guard it. She said that nickel cannot give birth while the lobster is a living creature which can breed. "We take care of the habitat and sustainability of the seeds in the wild. Surely that Lobster will still be there, a lot of time for us to take, eat and sell," tweeted the former minister.

