Indonesia Fishing Boat Capsizes After Hitting Cargo Ship, 17 Missing

Indonesian authorities are looking for 17 people who went missing after their fishing boat capsized following a collision with a cargo ship. According to The Associated Press, a fishing boat carrying 32 people capsized after hitting a cargo ship MV Habco Pioneer off Java island’s coast. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday. Indonesian authorities have deployed search and rescue teams to look for the missing people. So far, emergency responders have rescued 15 people.

According to the report, cargo ship MV Habco Pioneer, which is registered in Indonesia, was carrying crude oil when it hit the fishing boat. The accident occurred after the fishing net from the boat that capsized got caught in the propeller of the cargo vessel. All 32 onboard the fishing boat went down after the collision but 15 were later evacuated by divers, who are still looking for the remaining 17 people. Crew members onboard the huge cargo vessel are safe and no reports of casualties have been reported so far.

Flight 182 crash

Earlier in January, an Indonesia passenger aircraft abruptly went missing from the radars a few minutes after take-off. The plane later crashed into the Java Sea, killing all 62 occupants, including crew members. The plane’s flight data recorder showed the plane reached an altitude of 10,900 feet and then began descending quickly before vanishing off the radar. The flight data recorders (FDR) of Sriwijaya Air's flight 182 have been recovered from the sea and are currently being analysed by investigators to establish the cause of the accident.

(Image Credit: AP)