Indonesia Gets Jolted By Another Major Earthquake With 6.2 Magnitude In East Java

Indonesia which has fell victim to numerous earthquakes in recent days got hit by another major earthquake on Tuesday.

Indonesia’s seismological agency, BMKG claimed that a 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit the East Java Province of the island nation. According to the agency, the epicentre of this major earthquake was located 284 kilometres southwest of the city of Jember in East Java.

#Gempa Dirasakan Magnitudo: 6.2, Kedalaman: 10 km, 06 Des 2022 13:07:48 WIB, Koordinat: 10.75 LS-113.42 BT (Pusat gempa berada dilaut 284km Barat Daya Jember) #BMKG https://t.co/OiHiTwdNUp — BMKG (@infoBMKG) December 6, 2022

The agency took to Twitter to share the news. No casualties have been reported in the incident as of now. Although the agency also went on to inform that the Island nation is now facing numerous aftershocks, some reaching as high as 4.3 magnitudes. The geography of Indonesia is very unfortunate, the country is located in a seismically active zone. According to Sputnik, every year the Indonesian seismologist register up to 7,000 earthquakes with a magnitude of above 4.0

The death toll in the Cianjur earthquake reached 310.

Last week the earthquake in Cainjur jolted the nation to its core. It was reported that at least 310 people lost their lives in the earthquake More than 1,400 rescuers have been searching through the rubble since the 5.6 magnitudes of the earthquake hit Java Island. The tragedy left around 2000 people injured. The country is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis because of its unfortunate geolocation. The island nation is located on the arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin also known as the “ring of fire”.