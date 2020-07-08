Indonesia Min In Row Over Claims That Eucalyptus Necklace Can Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

Indonesia’s agriculture minister has been condemned by the country’s health experts after he claimed that a necklace made out of eucalyptus could prevent transmission of coronavirus. Indonesia, where elaborate face masks is a new trend, has reported 66,226 positive cases and 3,309 deaths till now.

'Cures corona in 30 minutes'

Previously, Syahrul Yasin Limpo had asserted that the Eucalyptus necklace could help destroy the coronavirus if it is worn for 30 minutes. The necklace, which was to be mass-produced next month, had been built by the agricultural department along with other products like minis inhalers. However, after facing backlash, the ministry backtracked and said the products will not be advertised as having the ability to prevent or cure COVD-19; instead, they will be classified as herbal products.

This comes as protective face masks are emerging as fashion accessories for several Indonesians. From ‘scary masks’ to Batik designs, people are adding some style and humour to their health wear essentials. While speaking to an international media outlet, a Jakarta print shop owner said that he started creating masks with people’s own faces printed on reusable neoprene material. Heni Kusmijati reportedly said that he added masks to his services after his business sales slumped due to coronavirus lockdown. Heni also added that his unique idea of turning the health wear essential into a fashion statement also helped his business stay afloat amid such challenging times.

