Indonesia: Parking Attendant Wears Coconut Shell Face Mask At Work, Punished With Push-ups

A man from Indonesia has invented a creative face mask using coconut shells to keep up with his daily routine of whistling around cars being parked along with maintaining the COVID-19 guidelines. The coconut mask man went viral on social media as netizens admired his creativity. However, the idea didn’t fit the police department and other officials, who were concerned about the health of the individuals and others, since the mask didn’t appropriately clear the COVID guidelines.

A 44-year-old hardworking parking manager from Denpasar in Bali, Nengah Budiasa, became famous for recycling a coconut shell. He had fitted a whistle in the coconut shell so he didn't have to remove the mask again and again for blowing the whistle. In an interview with a local media outlet, the man had previously revealed why he chose fruit shells as his protective gear. As per Bali Canal, the man had adapted the coconut shell to continuously blow the whistle at work without having to remove his mask.

But the local police authority punished him for the same. He was asked to do push-ups for going out of the way for making his life easier. The police officials didn’t levy a fine on him since his intention was right, but, since the coconut mask didn’t satisfy the coronavirus prevention guidelines set by the government, Nengah had to compensate by doing the push-ups, the Bali Coconut reported.

On the issue, Dewa Anom Sayoga, Satpol PP Denpasar Chief, told Kompas that he didn't mean to break the rules, but the authorities don't approve the mask he's been wearing. So we assisted him by providing the appropriate masks. He claimed that they become dirty faster because he had to touch his masks often while using a traffic whistle. He also claimed that many clients objected to this. The VOI described Budiasa as saying that it's a pleasure to work with and an excellent idea to discuss. He told the news organisation that he only wore the coconut mask while working in the parking lot and washed the coconut shell mask the next day.

Image: @Swaanicoornz/ Twitter/ Pixabay