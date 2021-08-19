Indonesia: Police Arrest Elephant Poacher Along With Four Ivory Buyers In Aceh Province

Indonesian police on August 19 said that they have arrested an elephant poacher in Aceh province along with four people who bought ivory from an animal he killed. According to the Associated Press, the police informed that the elephant was found without its head on July 11 at a palm plantation in East Aceh. The cops then worked with the Aceh Natural Resource Conservation Center to investigate the death of the tusker.

“The team found indications that the elephant had been given poison before it was killed. The team also found the elephant’s head without its tusks 300 meters away,” East Aceh Police Chief Eko Widiantoro said.

Ivory buyers arrested along with poacher

Widiantoro said that the police then arrested a suspect on August 10 who admitted that he had tried to kill elephants five times since 2017 by poisoning them, but had succeeded only twice, including the recent death. The police chief added that on July 19, the suspect and his partner poisoned mangoes near a herd of wild elephants and executed a weakened elephant later with an axe. Widiantoro said that the partner is still on the run.

Further, the police chief said that the suspect said that he sold the ivory to someone in East Aceh, who sold it to four buyers in Aceh and West Java provinces. The last buyer, a craftsman in West Java, reportedly made the ivory into a dagger and cigarette pipe. Widiantoro said that all of the buyers were arrested and are now being held at East Aceh police station along with the poacher.

They all will be facing up to five years in prison and a fine of 100 million rupiahs ($7,000) if found guilty. It is worth noting that in the last seven years, 46 dead elephants have been found in Aceh, which is Indonesia’s western-most province. Many of the deaths have been attributed to illegal hunting and conflicts with humans.

(With inputs from AP)