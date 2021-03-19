Indonesia: Police Officer Who Was Declared Dead In 2004 Tsunami Found Alive After 16 Years

A police officer named Abrip Asep, who was declared dead after the 2004 Indonesian tsunami has been found alive after 16 years, according to local media. The 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami occurred on 26 December, with an epicentre off the west coast of northern Sumatra, Indonesia. It was an undersea megathrust earthquake that registered a magnitude of 9.1–9.3 Mw killing over 2.5 lakh people and leaving over 1.7 million homeless.

Abrip Asep was found in a psychiatric hospital in Aceh province, Indonesia. In 2004, he was on duty when the tsunami struck. "Even though he is experiencing mental illness due to the tsunami, his family is very grateful to have found him alive," police said. "I couldn't believe it," a relative of Asep said. READ | Fukushima marks 10th anniversary of tsunami, nuclear disaster

Asip is a graduate of the National Police Tamtama School in 1999 / 2000.â£ At the time of the Tsunami that rocked Aceh in 2004 he was on duty at the security post considering that at that time Aceh was in political turmoil with the Free Aceh Movement (GAM), according to an Instagram personal blog. The blog says, "So far the hospital has matched the physical characteristics and other characteristics and is close to the characteristics of an Abrip Asep. This compatibility still needs coordination with his family in Palembang"

See Pictures —

Dikira Meninggal Saat Tsunami Aceh, Abrip 'Anumerta' Asep Ditemukan di RSJ, Ini Perjalanan Kisahnya https://t.co/vVyjKISc3w pic.twitter.com/Jd7tN9MYxx — Ahmad Nor Maulana Af (@AhmadNorMaulana) March 18, 2021

Ø¹ÙØ«Ø± Ø¹Ù„Ù‰ Ø¶Ø§Ø¨Ø· Ø´Ø±Ø·Ø© Ø¥Ù†Ø¯ÙˆÙ†ÙŠØ³ÙŠ Ø£ÙØ¹Ù„Ù† Ø¹Ù† ÙˆÙØ§ØªÙ‡ Ø¨Ø¹Ø¯ ÙƒØ§Ø±Ø«Ø© ØªØ³ÙˆÙ†Ø§Ù…ÙŠ Ø¹Ø§Ù… 2004 Ø­ÙŠØ§Ù‹.

ÙŠÙ‚Ø§Ù„ Ø¥Ù† Abrip Asep Ø§Ù„Ø°ÙŠ ØªÙ… Ø§Ù„Ø¹Ø«ÙˆØ± Ø¹Ù„ÙŠÙ‡ Ø§Ù„Ø¢Ù† ÙˆÙ„Ù… Ø´Ù…Ù„Ù‡ Ù…Ø¹ Ø¹Ø§Ø¦Ù„ØªÙ‡ ÙŠØªÙ…ØªØ¹ Ø¨ØµØ­Ø© Ø¬ÙŠØ¯Ø© ÙˆÙ„ÙƒÙ†Ù‡ ØªØ¹Ø±Ø¶ Ù„Ø§Ù†Ù‡ÙŠØ§Ø± ÙÙŠ Ø§Ù„ØµØ­Ø© Ø§Ù„Ø¹Ù‚Ù„ÙŠØ© ÙˆØ§Ù†ØªÙ‡Ù‰ Ø¨Ù‡ Ø§Ù„Ù…Ø·Ø§Ù ÙÙŠ Ù…Ø³ØªØ´ÙÙ‰ Ù„Ù„Ø£Ù…Ø±Ø§Ø¶ Ø§Ù„Ù†ÙØ³ÙŠØ© Ø¹Ù„Ù‰ Ù…Ø¯Ø§Ø± Ø§Ù„Ù€ 16 Ø¹Ø§Ù…Ù‹Ø§ Ø§Ù„Ù…Ø§Ø¶ÙŠØ©. pic.twitter.com/8EzSJdebnZ — Pazzo ðŸ¥ (@pazzo83f) March 18, 2021

Gembira bercampur bingung saat seorang sahabat menginformasikan telah ditemukan seorang personil Polisi bernama Asep yang bertugas sebagai pasukan Bantuan Keamanan Operasional Brimob Resimen II Kedung Halang Bogor ke Polda Aceh dan bertugas sebagai Poskotis pic.twitter.com/jPhfncgJYe — â¤à¿à½½à¼µáƒ Ñ”ï»¨ þÑ”ÅŸεÒš ä»–å¾ˆç±³å…°à¿à½½à¼µâ¤ (@Namaku_Mei) March 17, 2021