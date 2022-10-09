Indonesia: Police Say Six People Face Criminal Charges Over Deadly Soccer Stampede

In the aftermath of the tragic incident during a football game in Indonesia, six people, including police and event organisers are currently facing criminal charges.

This came after a crowd crush at the football game that killed nearly 131 people at the weekend. According to the Associated Press report, the tragedy which took place on October 1, in the East Javan city of Malang, is considered to be one of the biggest sporting disasters ever. Further, the incident happened when hundreds of supporters attempted to leave a riot and tear gas was fired by police, which caused a stampede that was made worse by multiple closed exits.

During a press conference, police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo said that among the suspects there is the administrator of the football league, who was in charge of making sure that stadiums had valid operating certificates. He also pointed out that the stadium in Malang City did not adhere to certification standards and had not undergone a thorough verification.

Besides the administrator, Sigit said three police officers who used tear gas as well as the head of the organising committee and the chief of security officer for the host team, Arema FC, are all facing charges. The suspects may face a maximum jail term of 5 years if proven guilty of the accusation of criminal negligence causing death, the Associated Press reported.

Football stadium stampede

The club's officials, according to the police, disregarded safety regulations and permitted a greater audience than the stadium’s capacity, while stewards abandoned exits.

The country's football association emphasised that several exits were closed, but the police claimed that the exits from which people ran were too narrow for them to get through.

It is pertinent to mention that the Asian Football Confederation and FIFA have recommended that exits at stadiums be accessible at all times when a game is in progress for safety reasons. The domestic or national leagues may not always be subject to such regulations. FIFA has also cautioned against using tear gas to disperse crowds inside stadiums.

Along with ordering a security examination of stadiums around the nation, President Joko Widodo noted that "locked doors and steep stairs" had a significant role in the tragedy.

The shooting of tear gas inside a stadium that was only partially opened resulted in a stampede at the exits, killing 131 people, including 17 children, according to Indonesia's president, who also stated that the nation won't be subject to punishment from soccer's global governing body.

The U-20 World Cup, which will include 24 nations from five continents, will continue to be held in Indonesia in 2023, according to Joko Widodo, who claimed that FIFA President Giani Infantino wrote to him about possible joint ventures between FIFA and Indonesia. In a video uploaded late Friday on the presidential office's YouTube page, Widodo stated, "Based on the letter, thank God, Indonesian football is not sanctioned by FIFA."

(Image: AP)