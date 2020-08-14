Indonesia President Calls To 'reboot' Economy, Says Country Must Capitalise On The Crisis

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo on August 14 reportedly said that the country must use the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic to reboot the economy. While addressing the parliament, Widodo said that the citizens must capitalise on the crisis as a momentum to make a ‘big leap’. He emphasised on the need to improve food and energy security, as well as processing more natural resources at home.

The pandemic has reportedly caused stagnation in Indonesia’s economy. According to international media reports, the government expects the economy to post near-flat growth this year. While the deadly virus continues to spread across the nation, Widodo said that the accelerating reform of the health sector was a top priority, along with strengthening food supply chains, including with a newly planned food estate on Borneo island. He further said that Indonesia must ‘shutdown, restart and reboot’ and the country must not let the crisis bring about setbacks.

New Energy reforms

Furthermore, the Indonesian President highlighted plans to slash expensive oil imports by using fuel made from palm oil. Under the energy reforms, Widodo said that Dumai refinery would absorb a minimum of one million tonnes of farmer-produced palm for 20,000 barrels of production capacity per day.

Widodo also stressed a need to push forward the downstream processing of raw materials including converting coal into gas and nickel ore into ferronickel and stainless steel, as part of government efforts to create jobs.

Meanwhile, the deadly coronavirus has infected over 132,000 people and caused nearly 6,000 deaths in the nation. Even with the rapid spread of the virus, experts believe that the actual number of infected in Indonesia is much higher than the official figure because Indonesia as limited testing capabilities and therefore there may be unaccounted for virus cases in the country.

