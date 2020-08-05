COVID-19: Indonesia Reports 1,815 New Cases, Total Reaches 115,056

Indonesia’s Health Ministry has recently stated that the country recorded 1,815 new coronavirus cases on August 5. In addition, the country also witnessed 64 virus-related deaths. As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the Asian nation has recorded 115,056 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and has a death toll of 5,452.

Crisis in Indonesia continues to worsen

According to reports, Indonesia crossed 100,000 positive cases on July 27 and has now even crossed the 115,000 marks. Experts and officials have stated that the virus in Indonesia has not peaked it and they are unsure of when it will. Experts believe that the actual number of infected in Indonesia is much higher than the official figure because Indonesia as limited testing capabilities and therefore there may be unaccounted for virus cases in the country.

Read: Indonesia's 'Veil Policy' To Fight COVID-19 Spread Draws Public Ire

Read: Burial Traditions Clash With Coronavirus Safety In Indonesia

Indonesia’s agriculture minister draws flak

Last month, Indonesia’s agriculture minister was condemned by several of Indonesia’s health experts after he claimed that a necklace made out of eucalyptus could prevent transmission of coronavirus. According to reports, Syahrul Yasin Limpo had claimed that the Eucalyptus necklace he was advocating could be mass-produced and was designed and built by the agricultural department.

After facing backlash, the agricultural ministry reportedly backtracked and stated that the products would no longer be advertised as being able to prevent COVID-19 and would just be classified as herbal products.

Read: Indonesia Min In Row Over Claims That Eucalyptus Necklace Can Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

Read: Confirmed Virus Cases Surpass 100,000 In Indonesia

Face masks in Indonesia become fashion

From ‘scary masks’ to Batik designs, people are adding some style and humour to their health wear essentials amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As per reports, a Jakarta print shop owner said that he started creating masks with people’s own faces printed on reusable neoprene material. He also added that he added this service after his business contracted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Image Credit AP)