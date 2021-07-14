Indonesia Reports 47,000 COVID-19 Cases, Japan To Send Flights To Evacuate Citizens

Indonesia reported nearly 47,000 Coronavirus cases on Tuesday, July 13 which includes 864 deaths. According to reports, the Japanese government has decided to deploy special flights to the country to evacuate its citizens. Due to an increase in Coronavirus cases, the archipelago has become a virus hotspot.

The report also suggests that the hospitalizations are on the rise, with occupancy reaching 80% in Jakarta and six other regions around the country, and oxygen supplies apparently running low.

95% of health personnel are vaccinated but 131 of them have lost their lives

In 15 new places across the country, officials have tightened restrictions. According to the Indonesian Hospitals Association (IHA), 95% of health workers have been vaccinated; nevertheless, an independent data group, Lapor COVID-19, stated that 131 health workers died last month after receiving Sinovac vaccines from China.

Singapore had already delivered oxygen cylinders, ventilators, and masks to Jakarta to aid in the virus's fight. Malls and eateries in Jakarta's capital have been told to close, with non-essential personnel being asked to work from home. Despite the poor pace of immunizations, health officials say the Delta variant is the dominant strain across the country, accounting for 25% of cases.

In a country of 270 million people, only 5.2 per cent of the population has been vaccinated, according to reports. Health experts are also concerned about the low testing rates. The government have put the restriction in cities across Sumatra, including Java and Bali.

So far, approximately 2.6 million Coronavirus cases have been reported in Indonesia, with over 68,000 deaths. The government had previously warned that cases may reach 50,000 per day, with Surabaya, Indonesia's second-largest city, refusing to accept new patients owing to a lack of hospital beds.

COVID-19 positive test rate has gone up in Indonesia

The COVID-19 positive test rate in Indonesia has reached around 27%, while it is only 2% in India. Larger figures imply that the government is only testing the sickest cases and that the community is infected at a high level. Both countries, according to experts, are substantially undercounting cases and deaths due to a lack of testing infrastructure.