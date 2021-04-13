Indonesia Successfully Downloads Cockpit Voice Recorder Of Crashed Sriwijaya Air Plane

Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee on April 13 downloaded Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of the Sriwijaya Air SJ-182 plane that crashed into the Java Sea on January 9 earlier this year. According to Xinhua media outlet, committee's chief Soerjanto Tjahjono said that the downloading will now reveal the cause of the deaths of 62 people aborad the crashed aircraft. Tjahjono further informed that a two-hour conversation was recorded including seconds before the plane crashed.

Tjahjono said, “We managed to download all four channels from the CVR, but channel 4 was disrupted”.

He, however, also added that the existing recordings have added important data from the investigation, whose results will be presented in the final report. It is worth mentioning that the CVR was recovered in late March after a nearly three-month search of the Java Sea. The CVR was found in mud sucked up by a dredging ship and was dried out and cleaned of mud and salt.

Imbalance in engine thrust

Now, the channels will be synchronised with other as well as radio communications and the flight data recorder (FDR) for analysis to help determine the cause of the crash. Back in February, Indonesia National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) had also released a preliminary report which said that the plane had an imbalance in engine thrust that eventually led it into a sharp roll and then a final dive into the sea. The report even included information from the FDR. Safety experts said that most air accidents are caused by a combination of factors that can take months to establish.

The Sriwijaya Air plane had crashed into the sea after taking off from Jakarta on a domestic flight with two pilots, four cabin crew members, and 56 passengers. The Boeing 737-400 Sriwijaya Air SJ-182 had disappeared from radar screens after taking off from Soekarno-Hatta Airport to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province at around 2:30pm (local time), 30 minutes after the scheduled time because of heavy rains. The plane’s flight data recorder showed the plane reached an altitude of 10,900 feet and then began declining.

(With inputs from ANI)