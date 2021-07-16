Indonesia Surpasses India In Daily COVID Cases; Pegged As 'Asia's Current Epicentre'

Amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, Indonesia has registered 56,000 new infections and nearly one thousand people lost their lives due to the deadly virus, on Thursday. With the recent surge in cases, the country has become an 'epicenter' of the deadly virus in Asia, surpassing recent daily infections in India.

India recorded over 4,00,000 daily cases in the month of May during the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, India started witnessing a downfall in the number of cases in the middle of May. At present, India is recording less than 40,000 cases since the past week.

Indonesia gasping for oxygen

According to the officials, the Delta variant of COVID-19 is the main reason for rising coronavirus cases. It cites that the virus is spreading swiftly from the islands of Java and Bali, where the government has prompted partial lockdown after the situation has gone 'out of control'.

Many patients have been waiting for days to be admitted, oxygen tanks are being rolled out onto sidewalks for those lucky enough to get them, while others have been told they have to find their own tanks.

The figures are widely believed to be a vast undercount due to low testing and poor tracing measures. The Southeast Asian country is running out of oxygen due to rising cases of coronavirus and the government is seeking emergency supplies from other countries, including Singapore and China.

Outbreak will increase continuously in July: Health Minister

Reports suggest that the hospitals have been running in almost full capacity with Java, Sumatra, and Kalimantan being hit hard with coronavirus. "Nationally, we still have some room. But the bed occupancy rate is very high in some provinces where the explosion of the Delta variant is concentrated," Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, said.

"I predict the outbreak will increase continuously in July as we are not able to prevent the spread of infections yet," said epidemiology expert Pandu Riono at the University of Indonesia. "Emergency social restrictions are still inadequate. They should be twice as stringent since we are facing the delta variant, which is two times more contagious," he added.

More than 1000 health workers have died since the onset of coronavirus

The government is struggling to acquire enough vaccines to reach its target of inoculating more than 181 million of its 270 million people by March 2022. So far, only 15.6 million people have been fully vaccinated. Indonesia has secured 137.6 million doses of Sinovac, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines, enough for about 69 million people.

"More than 1,000 health workers have died due to the virus with most being inoculated with Chinese manufactured vaccine," suggest the report submitted by the Indonesian medical association.