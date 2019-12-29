Indonesia To Replace Civil Servants With AI To Reduce Red-tapism

Indonesia is set for a major transformation in the field of bureaucracy after their attempt to replace two ranks of civil servants with artificial intelligence (AI) in 2020. Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday had ordered the government authorities to implement the policy in a bid to reduce red-tapism.

Widodo’s order is an attempt to boost investment in a country which has suffered economic loss worth $5.2 billion due to the extensive manmade forest and land fires affecting at least eight provinces. On November 28, the Indonesian President addressed top executives of big companies and laid out a plan to attract investors. Widodo, who started his new five-year term in October, emphasised on the transformation of the economic structure during the address.

The Indonesian President wants a paradigm shift from the country’s reliance on natural resources to higher-end manufacturing. Widodo said that focus on the production of electric vehicles and use of the raw materials, which are mostly exported, in such industries will change the structure. Widodo, for his second-term plan, seemed to avoid putting all eggs in one basket and divest it in different industries.

But Widodo’s plan would need foreign investment and red-tapism has always worked as a hindrance for investors. To avoid such obstacles, Widodo decided to replace echelon III and IV officials of bureaucracy with AI to improve the business climate of Indonesia. According to media reports, the Indonesian government may introduce the bill next month to replace two positions of civil servants with AI.

Parliamentary approval required

Though Widodo’s decision needs parliamentary approval, his ruling coalition controls 74 per cent of the seats in parliament and pushing the legislation won’t be difficult. The implementation of AI replacing civil servants will apparently transform the top four tiers of government agencies into two. Details regarding the guidance on AI and the specific roles to be removed have not been disclosed yet. The efforts to boost the economy are being made by the government amid the damage due to fires which was equivalent to 0.5 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), that relies on agriculture, transportation, trade, industry, and environmental sectors.

(With inputs from agencies)