Indonesia To Send Boat Carrying Rohingya Refugees To Malaysia Despite UNHCR's Appeal

The Indonesian authorities have informed that they will send a boat of 120 Rohingya refugees back to sea, according to AP. The decision has been taken even after the United Nations Refugee Agency calls to permit the passengers to disembark after being adrift for days off the country’s northernmost province of Aceh. The UNHCR on Tuesday, 28 December, stated that the boat is reportedly leaking and has a damaged engine.

Aceh Police Spokesperson Winardy told The Associated Press that they would repair their boat and give them fuel. Winardy added that they will monitor the movement of the boat to Malaysia. Badruddin Yunus, the leader of the local tribal fishing community has revealed that the boat carrying 120 Rohingya refugees was spotted by local fishermen on Sunday, 26 December in waters about 60 miles off the coast of Bireuen. Yunus added that the fishermen have been able to tow the broken-down wooden boat and they have been given food, water and clothes to the hungry passengers. The passengers include 60 women, 51 children and nine men.

Revealing further details, Yunus informed that the condition of the people looked “weak but fine” and added that the people wanted to go to Malaysia, as per the AP report. Before their boat engine broke, the people were at the sea for 28 days. Muzakkar Gani, Biruen district chief expressed concern for the refugees. According to AP, local officials, supported by the police and navy, have given food, medicine to the people stuck in the boat. They have also provided a boat engine and a technician to help in the repair of the Rohingya boat.

UNHCR raises concern for Rohingyas aboard boat

The UNHCR in a press release on Tuesday, 28 December, expressed concern for the safety and lives of the people who were on board the boat. The UNHCR called on the Indonesian government to permit “safe disembarkation immediately”. The UNHCR in the statement informed that "2016 Presidential Regulation number 125 on refugee protection includes provisions for the Government of Indonesia to rescue refugees on boats in distress near Indonesia and to help them disembark." UNHCR further informed that their staff is working on the ground in close coordination with the local authorities. The UNHCR staff has been working to assist the government and the local community to provide immediate life-saving assistance for the group.

(Inputs from AP)