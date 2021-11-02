Indonesia: Turtle Hatchlings Released Into The Ocean At Nihiwatu Beach; Watch

Turtle hatcheries have grown in popularity along beaches where turtles lay their eggs. There are a few beaches in the world where turtle protection is practised. NIHI Hotels, located in Indonesia, posted a lovely video of turtle hatchlings being released onto the beach as a part of one such practice.

Animal enthusiasts, such as those in the video, then take them on a short stroll to the ocean, where the creatures discover the water and swim for their lives.

Environmental protection has been a major priority in recent years. It indicates that we may need to put in extra effort to save the wildlife and plants in our immediate vicinity, particularly if they are endangered. Hundreds of newborn sea turtles were released into the water at Nihiwatu beach.

The hotel shared a long descriptive caption along with the video.

It read, "Last night’s magical turtle release on the shores of Nihiwatu Beach. As the sun started to turn the sand golden, we safely released dozens of baby sea turtles into the ocean. Watching them begin their journey of life is a bittersweet moment. Their odds of survival are slim, but the sea turtle hatchery program at NIHI Sumba offers these hatchlings the best chance so that hopefully one day, they will return home to our sandy shores."

The video has gone popular among animal lovers. "Be safe little babies," commented one instagrammer. Another wrote, "Safe travels little ones."

"This is absolutely beautiful - thank you for sharing," wrote the third.

Two-headed baby turtle thrives at Wildlife Centre in Massachusetts

After hatching 2 weeks ago, a rare two-headed diamondback terrapin turtle was reported to be alive – with all six of its legs, at the Birdsey Cape Wildlife Centre in Massachusetts, according to AP.

This turtle, a vulnerable species in the state, seems to be feeding well on blood worms and food pellets, according to officials at the centre, AP reported.

The two heads operate independently, coming up for air whenever required, and there are two gastrointestinal systems as well, inside its shell, to feed both sides of its body. The turtle was rescued from a nest in West Barnstable that researchers found to be a dangerous area, and relocated it.

Image: Instagram/NIHI