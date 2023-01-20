Indonesia Warns Against Consuming Liquid Nitrogen After A Tik Tok Trend Hurts 25 Children

Indonesia is warning people against consuming liquid nitrogen after more than 25 children have been hurt in the country due to a viral Tik Tok trend. The children were harmed after eating a snack known as, “dragon’s breath” as part of the Tik Tok Trend. According to CNN, the Children who fell victim to the trend suffered burns to their skin, severe stomach pains, and food poisoning after consuming the colourful candies. On Thursday, Indonesia’s Ministry of Health urged people not to follow the trend and insisted that parents and teachers must stay vigilant.

As per the report, the root cause of the problem is that the candies are doused in liquid nitrogen. The liquid nitrogen helps in creating a vapour effect when consumed. In the Tik Tok trend, many users can be seen blowing fumes out of their mouths, nose, and even ears for a few seconds of entertainment. According to the Health Ministry’s director General Maxi Rein Rondonuwu, two children have been hospitalised after consuming the candies with liquid nitrogen. However, no deaths have been reported as of now. Speaking more on the issue, Rondonuwu asserted, “Liquid nitrogen is not only dangerous when consumed, but it can also cause severe breathing difficulties from nitrogen fumes that are inhaled over a long time.” “Schools must educate children in the community about the dangers of liquid nitrogen in food (to) prevent more cases of severe food poisoning,” Rondonuwu added.

In 2018 US FDA issued similar warnings over the issue

The use of liquid nitrogen in Food preparations is not illegal, as many restaurants use liquid nitrogen to create theatrical effects. However, the liquid state of Nitrogen, if not used properly can turn out to be hazardous. In 2018, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a security alert warning people that the consumption of foods like ice cream, cereal, or cocktails prepared with liquid nitrogen can result in serious injury. “Injuries have occurred from handling or eating products prepared by adding liquid nitrogen immediately before consumption, even after the liquid nitrogen has fully evaporated due to the extremely low temperature of the food,” the FDA asserted.

Following the Thursday statement by the Indonesian Health Ministry, the ministry also urged local authorities to supervise restaurants that are using liquid nitrogen. According to The Guardian, the ministry also insisted the Health authorities inform the eateries how to use liquid nitrogen safely. The government body also took a strong stance against the “Mobile hawker food outlets”, which are selling candies. The ministry advised the hawkers against selling the candies and asked schools to educate the children about the dangers.