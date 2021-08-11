Indonesian Army Ends Virginity Check For Female Recruits, Says Army Chief Of Staff

The Chief of Staff for the Indonesian Army has announced that women will no longer be required to undergo virginity tests. Human rights groups have long criticized the practice, calling it humiliating and traumatic, and they continue to do so today. Doctors would insert two fingers into the woman's vagina during the examination to check if the hymen was still intact. Those who weren't virgins weren't allowed to join the army. New York-based human rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW) found that "two-finger tests" were routinely abusive and cruel. In 2014, HRW investigated the practice and renewed its call for it to be banned.

Presence of hymen has "no scientific value"

According to the military, moral evaluations of recruits are based on the results of the exams. According to the World Health Organization, a hymen's presence is not a reliable sign during sexual activity because it has "no scientific value." Army chief of staff Andika Perkasa confirmed to reporters on Tuesday that such tests no longer hold any place in Indonesia's military.

"Whether the hymen was ruptured or partially ruptured was part of the examination ... now there`s no more of that," he stated, in a statement that a military spokesman verified.

Recruiting males and females in the military must follow the same selection process, according to Andika. Female Rights Activists applauded the move and called it a gross violation of women's rights. In addition to the Indonesian navy and air force, it's not clear if the restrictions have been lifted for them as well. According to the National Police for the year 2015, the national police force has dismantled the policy.

In addition to female applicants, the test is also required for the fiancees of the company's employees. It's a way for them to "ensure the health of these women's bodies and spirits." "The personality and mentality of a person" are measured by the test and non-virgin women are associated with bad habits, as opposed to military personnel who are supposed to "protect the nation."

Many attempts have been made in Indonesia to make virginity testing mandatory for school applicants. In 2010, the Jambi Regional Representative Council recommended that junior high and high school students be subjected to virginity tests. 2015 saw the same recommendation from the Jember Regional Representative Council. Virginity testing for high school students was included in the regional budget plan when Prabumulih Education Agency recommended it in 2013.

Image Credit: AP