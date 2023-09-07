Indonesian Defence Minister Reacts To China's 'standard Map', Says 'I Think There Are...'

In a move that has escalated tensions in the South China Sea region, Beijing released its 2023 edition of the "standard map" on August 28, claiming vast areas of the disputed waters under its sovereignty.

This provocative assertion has not only drawn criticism from neighboring countries such as Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Brunei, but also sparked international concerns, including India and the United States. Indonesia, another nation with a stake in the South China Sea, is closely monitoring the situation.

Indonesia's Defense Minister, Prabowo Subianto, commented on the matter, stating, "I think there are authorities that are studying the situation," when questioned about China's latest map. Indonesia has also emphasised the importance of adhering to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 in drawing territorial lines, reinforcing its commitment to international law.

Strong rejection from India

India has lodged a strong protest against China's "standard map' claims, rejecting Beijing's assertions over Indian territories.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar dismissed China's claims, stating that "putting out a map does not mean anything" and that China has a history of making baseless territorial claims. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed concern that such actions by China would complicate the resolution of boundary disputes.

US joins the fray

The United States has also weighed in on the issue, firmly rejecting what it termed "unlawful maritime claims" made by China.

The Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department, Vedant Patel, stated, "We reject the unlawful maritime claims reflected on that map and call on the PRC (People's Republic of China) to comport its maritime claims in the South China Sea and elsewhere with the International Law of the Sea, as reflected in the 1982 Convention on the Law of the Sea."

China defends its actions

In response to the growing international backlash, China has defended its release of the "standard map," describing it as a routine practice. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, emphasized, "China’s position on the South China Sea is consistent and clear." He further called on concerned nations to view it "in an objective and rational light."