Indonesian Jet's Throttles Repaired Days Before Crash, Showed 'anamoly': Investigators

In the aftermath of the Indonesian jet crash last month that killed all 62 people, investigators on February 10 said that the aircraft’s throttles showed an “anomaly” and had been repaired several times before the deadly accident. However, the investigators of Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 crash, reported on January 9, informed that the exact cause of the fatal dive is still unclear. A potential malfunction of Indonesian jet’s engine control system was highlighted in a preliminary report released by the agency on Wednesday.

Last month, the reportedly 26-year-old plane, previously flown by the US-based Continental Airlines and United Airlines, dove around 10,000 feet or 3,000 metres and crashed into waters off Jakarta just minutes after the takeoff. The incident claimed the life of all passengers including nearly a dozen of children. In a press conference announcing preliminary report on the crash, National Transportation Safety Committee investigator Nurcahyo Utomo said that “The left (engine throttle) was moving backward too far while the right one was not moving at all — it was stuck”

"But what would have caused this anomaly? We can't conclude anything just yet,” he added before informing that the investigation would primarily focus on the plane’s autothrottle system and related components installed in the aircraft, the maintenance of the machine record along with other human factors involved.

Read - Relatives Await News Of Crashed Indonesian Jet

Read - Search For Wreckage As Indonesian Jet Goes Missing

Autothrottle system repaired days before crash

In Wednesday’s press conference, Utomo also disclosed that the plane’s autothrottle was broken before the crash on January 9 but had been repaired. He said, “On Jan 3, 2021, the pilot (of a previous flight) reported that the autothrottle was unserviceable. The engineer rectified the problem by cleaning the autothrottle computer’s electrical connector. After reinstallation, the Built-in Test Equipment (BITE) test result was good.”

While the next day on January 4, the pilot again reported ‘unserviceable’ autothrottle, the National Transportation Safety Committee investigator explained that the problem was rectified. He further said, “After Jan 5, there were no more DMI (Deferred Maintenance Items) records in the aircraft maintenance log until the date of the accident, Jan 9, 2021”. Apart from the autothrottle, the plane had problems on December 25 with the first officer’s airspeed indicator and was replaced in January.

Read - Indonesia Plane Crash: Families Of Victims File Lawsuit Against Boeing

Read - 'Shock And Pain': Condolences Offered As 4 Football Players Killed In Brazil Plane Crash