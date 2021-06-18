Indonesian Teen Sells Father's Bike To Get Plane Tickets To Meet Online Crush; Boy Refuses

In a tragic incident of teenage love, a young girl from Indonesia was left heartbroken after she sold her father's motorcycle to meet her online crush only to be refused by him. The teenager from Jambi had met the boy through an online game- Free Fire where the two reportedly began talking.

In order to meet her online crush who resided in Jakarta, the girl sold her father’s motorcycle for 20 million rupiahs (US $1,406) in exchange for plane tickets. However, as she reached the airport, the boy allegedly told her that he did not want to meet her.

A video of her crying at the airport went viral on social media. In the clip, the girl can be seen being comforted by an airport salesperson to who she confides her story. Upon witnessing the young girl breaking down, the salesperson extends her arms and comforts the teenager. Accompanied without a guardian, the Indonesian teen looked lost and several airport staff members felt suspicious about her, according to reports.

According to Tribun News, despite her rejection by the Free Fire player, the girl was adamant to fly to Jakarta. However, luckily her parents landed upon her video from the airport and managed to rescue her from there shortly after.

Watch the video of the girl from Indonesia