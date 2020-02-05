Indonesian Woman Who Took Dog To Mosque Acquitted Of Blasphemy

An Indonesian woman was on Wednesday acquitted of blasphemy charges for taking her dog into a mosque in Indonesia, international media reported. Suzethe Margareth was prisoned in 2019 but have been released after doctors suggested psychiatric treatment for her. She was released after a panel of three judges at Cibinong District Court in West Java absolved her of the charges owing to her mental conditions.

Angered Muslim worshipers

“The defendant cannot be convicted because of her inability to take responsibility as she has psychiatric disorders,” presiding judge Indra Meinantha Vidi said in the ruling. She added that whatever she did was part of her mental illness. In July last year, a video that took the internet by storm showed a dog running around the mosque in West Java district of Bogor in the Muslim-majority country. The video also featured a visibly upset Margareth arguing with shocked worshipers. Following the incident, angered Muslims since pressured the govt to bring the case to court leading to her sentence. The dog also died a day later after it was hit by a car after being chased by animal welfare groups.

Blasphemy is reportedly a crime in Indonesia which can result in at least five years of prison. Human rights group have for long called for the abolishment of the law, which is used for prosecuting minorities in the country. Global Human Rights organisation Amnesty International has called the incident unfortunate and absurd. The group's executive director in Indonesia, Usman Hamid told international media that the state's priority should be her well being. Her actions may have felt insensitive, but these issues can be resolved peacefully, it is not a matter for the courts.

In 2018, a court in Sumatra sentenced a woman who complained about the volume of a mosque’s loudspeakers to 18 months in prison for blasphemy. She was released on parole in May. Mobs burned and ransacked at least 14 Buddhist temples in Tanjung Balai, a port town on Sumatra, in a July 2016 riot following reports of the woman’s comments.