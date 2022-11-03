Indonesia's 61-year-old 'Playboy King' Set To Marry For 88th Time

A 61-year-old man from Indonesia is surprisingly set to marry for the 88th time with his divorced wife, local media reported on Wednesday. According to the reports, the young-old man is identified as Kaan, a resident of West Java's Majalengka, and is reportedly set to marry his ex-wife from his 86th wedding. According to Tribunnews, the man has been widely known for his relationship with his 87 wives and is often known as "Playboy King" in his locality. While speaking to the media, the 61-year-old said he is a farmer by profession and has a strange tendency to fall in love with women. Further, he acknowledged that he could not refuse the woman from returning to him.

Explaining the bond between him and his divorced wife, the farmer said, "Although it has been a long time since we separated, the love between us is still strong." Also, he claimed that the groom-to-be revealed that his ex-wife is still in love with him. Later, he admitted that their marriage lasted for a month. Meanwhile, sharing his experience with his first wife, Kaan said he got married for the first time when he was only 14 years old and added his better half was 16-year-old. In a conversation with Malay Times, the elderly man said he had a tough time with his first wife and had divorced only two years of marriage. Kaan said his wife asked him for a divorce due to his "poor attitude".

"Playboy King" believes playing with emotions is not good for women

When asked how he convinced more than 80 women to marry him, the 61-year-old Indonesian farmer said earlier he had a tendency to get angry on small matters and this led to several divorces during his initial days of life. The "Playboy King" said he also used the technique of "spirituality" to make many women fall in love with him. However, he did not elaborate on what kinds of spiritual techniques he used to lure women. "But I do not want to do things that are not good for women. I also prohibit playing with their emotions. Rather than committing immorality, it is better that I get married," he told the local media outlet. Notably, it is unclear how many children Kaan has from his 87 marriages.

Image: Unsplash