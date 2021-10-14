Indonesia's Bali Reopens To Foreign Tourists From 19 Countries Amid Decline In COVID Cases

Bali airport will now welcome people from 19 countries who meet World Health Organisation's criteria about having Coronavirus cases under control. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has stated that the decision of reopening Bali to foreign tourists was based on the high vaccination rate in the country, according to AP. He further stated that the decision was taken in order to revive the economy. As per the AP report, COVID cases have also witnessed a drop 'considerably'.

No international flights to Bali was scheduled on the first day of the reopening and a tourism official expected the travelling of people to begin in November, as per the AP report. Widodo said that over 80 per cent of the people have been vaccinated in Bali. As the vaccination rate is high, they have decided to reopen international flights to Bali.

"Based on this situation, I am optimistic and we have decided to reopen international flights to Bali," AP quoted Widodo as saying on his Instagram account. Foreigners from 19 countries, who are now able to visit the Bali and Riau islands provinces include France, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Hungary and Norway, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Liechtenstein, Italy.

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the Minister who leads the COVID-19 response in Java and Bali, in a statement informed that all the people after arriving in Bali need to show proof of being fully vaccinated. Furthermore, they need to test for COVID-19 upon arrival and undergo a 5-day quarantine at the chosen hotels at their own expense, according to AP. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan urged people to follow rules when they are at hotels, restaurants and beaches. "We have to do this with caution because we need to stay alert," AP quoted Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan as saying.

According to Indonesia's Health Ministry, Indonesia has reported 4,232,099 COVID cases and 142,848 people have lost their lives due to COVID.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP