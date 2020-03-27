COVID-19: Indonesia's capital installs disinfectant booths to curb coronavirus spread

Indonesia’s capital city, Jakarta recently installed handwashing stations and disinfectant spraying booths in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus. The governor of the city, which houses 10 million people declared a two-week emergency which included shutting of cinemas and letting staff work from home. This comes as Indonesia reported 893 cases of infection and 78 deaths.

The move which was made to reinforce good hygiene in people was lauded by residents who urged fellow residents to protect each other. In addition to the handwashing station, authorities have also installed booths that spray disinfectant of people’s clothes. Talking to International media, Syahrizal Syarif, an epidemiologist at the University of Indonesia, said that the move which was taken to reassure people was actually a waste of resources adding it was better to target specific items like tables and chairs in a public place.

Emergency in Jakarta

As reports of a two-week state of emergency in the Indonesian capital commenced from March 20 due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus which is doing rounds on the internet in Indonesia, its capital Jakarta decided to follow the same path and has shut down cinemas and other public entertainment on Monday to slow the accelerating spread of the coronavirus in Southeast Asia’s biggest city. This comes as President Joko Widodo recently offered his condolences after a medical association said six doctors and nurses had died after contracting the virus.

The new measures, which include urging people to work from home, still fall short of the tougher lockdowns imposed by neighbours amid concerns among some experts that the archipelago of 260 million people is not doing enough to contain the virus. National police spokesman Muhammad Iqbal said 465,000 police across Indonesia would disperse any public gatherings for the sake of the security of the public through a photograph posted on social media of a packed commuter train in Jakarta quickly went viral.

