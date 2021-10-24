Indonesia's Founding President Sukarno's Daughter Sukmawati To Convert To Hinduism

The daughter of Indonesia’s first President Sukarno is set to undergo a religious change on October 26, according to a report by CNN. Sukmawati Sukarnoputri, who was once accused of blasphemy by radical Islamists, will officially undergo the ‘Sudhi Wadani’ process which would transform her from a Muslim to Hindu. In Indonesia, Islam is the most popular religion with almost nine-tenth of the population practising it, according to world population review.

The ceremony will be held in Sukarno Centre Heritage Area in Bali’s Buleleng Regency-the ancestral land of the family. Interestingly, the date coincides with Sukarnoputri 70th birthday. It is interesting to mention that Sukarnoputri was married to Mangkunegara IX-a a staunch Islamist- but was divorced in 1984.

Influenced by Hindu grandmother

As per her political party (Indonesian Democratic Party), Sukarnoputri’s decision to convert was influenced by her grandmother-Nyoman Rai Srimben- who is a Hindu. A party representative told CNN that the Indonesian princess has stated that she would like her place in Hindu dominated Bali and not Muslim dominated Jakarta. The plan was earlier presented to the family and has been approved.

Image: Sukarno Centre

Main Image: Dharma2X/Twitter