Indonesia's Mount Ili Lewotolok Erupts, Sends Thick Black Smoke Up To 4kms

Mount Ili Lewotolok in Lembata, Indonesia erupted on November 29 unleashing a thick column of smoke and grey ash to up to four kilometres into the sky. Currently at ‘Level II alert’ as per nation’s geological agency’s latest update, the volcano eruption triggered a flight warning along with the closure of the local airport. There are no reports of injuries or damage from the eruption in the remote area of the south-east Asian archipelago but the authorities still chose the second-highest level of warning while cautioning over possible lava flows.

Even the 1.2 miles no-go zone around Mount Ili Lewotolok was expanded to 2.5 miles (or 4 km) with flights advised to avoid the area as volcanic ash continued to the west and rained down on Wunopitu airport in East Nusa Tenggara, which was shut down. Indonesia’s geological agency also advised the citizens “to not carry out any activities within a 4km radius from the crater.” The eruption, which was in the form of continuous thick black smoke, “was recorded on a seismogram with a maximum amplitude of 34 mm and a duration of ± 2 minutes.”

Read - Pompeii: Archaeologists Unearth Skeleton Of Two Men Died In Volcano Eruption In 79 A.D.

Read - Evacuation Begins As Indonesia's Most Active Volcano Rumbles

Indonesia is home to 130 active volcanoes

With a population of over 27 crores, Indonesia is reportedly home to at least 130 active volcanoes because of its position on the ‘Ring of Fire’. The Ring of Fire is a belt of tectonic plate boundaries that circle the Pacific Ocean and are prone to frequent seismic activities. In 2018, a volcano in the strait between Java and Sumatra islands, Anak Krakatau erupted and caused an underwater landslide that later on unleashed a tsunami that killed hundreds of people.

Moreover, earlier this month, following the detection of rumbles in Indonesia’s most active Mount Merapi volcano, the evacuation was also initiated. The authorities began evacuating the people who were living on the slopes due to increased volcanic activity. As per a PTI report, the head of Yogyakarta's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center, Hanik Humaida, cautioned that Mount Merapi volcano could erupt at any time and its clouds could unleash up to the height of 5 kilometres.

Read - Indonesia Raises Volcano Threat Level, Sets No-go-zone

Read - Indian Monsoon Can Be Predicted Better After Volcanic Eruptions: Study