Indonesia's Mount Sinabung Erupts Spewing Huge Column Of Ash Into Sky

Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano on Monday erupted, launching clouds of burning lava and ash as high as 5 kilometers into the sky. The authorities cautioned residents to steer clear of the site as at least 13 separate blasts were recorded piling 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) debris on the island of Sumatra. In the visuals that emerged online, an avalanche of gaseous cloud was seen bubbling out of the volcanic dome, and authorities fear that the large molten lava could burst anytime, and might incur casualties.

Mount Sinabung volcano blasting ash skyward over Sumatra earlier today. pic.twitter.com/WhtiRrTUEE — Andrew Miskelly (@andrewmiskelly) March 2, 2021

According to a statement issued by Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre, residents were told to vacate the area extending three kilometers from the crater. No casualties as such were reported following today’s incident but the North Sumatra province has been placed on the second-highest alert level as Mount Sinabung’s volcanic activity has sharply risen over the last few years. The Indonesian government has concerns that the volcano might unleash an outburst as dangerous as Indonesia’s most active volcano Mount Merapi.

Only last month, a river of lava and searing gas clouds flowing 3,000 meters (nearly 10,000 feet) ejected out of mount Merapi causing panic among the residents. Head of Yogyakarta’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center, Hanik Humaida raised the danger level as a powerful explosion resonated almost 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the volcano’s location.

[Volcanic materials run down the slope of Mount Merapi. Credit: AP]

Read: Thousands Evacuated Amid Floods In Indonesia

Read: Indonesia Presses Regional Effort To Resolve Myanmar Crisis

The eruption of Mount Sinabung today. The volcano is located in North Sumatra, with an altitude of 2460m and Level III (Alert) status. pic.twitter.com/O3m4Xa0xyE — Alex Journey (@alexjourneyID) March 2, 2021

Situated on 'Ring of fire'

Indonesia’s Sinabung located on the pacific’s fault line known as the "Ring of Fire” that hosts more than 120 active volcanoes and is prone to earthquakes. The 2,600-metre (8,530-feet) Sinabung has prominently been dormant for over centuries, approximately 1200 years, but it erupted in 2010 sending huge plumes of lava, and ash emissions from its vents up to altitudes of 5 km during mid-September. The fumarolic emissions from the volcano have since then continued with repeated volcano-tectonic (VT) earthquakes and tremors across the island. On 21 February, white-hot dense plumes shot as high as 1 km above the summit and drifted in multiple directions according to the drone images that appeared online. The volcano had, for these many days, gone quiet after the explosion until today it sent steam plumes into the air and shortly an eruption followed.

Read: Illegal Gold Mine In Indonesia Collapses, Killing 3 Workers

Read: Rescuers Find Body After Indonesia Mine Collapse